Noah Lolesio will stay in Australian rugby for the chance to learn from "the best flyhalf we've ever had" as he looks to realise a dream of playing in a World Cup.
The ACT Brumbies playmaker has signed a two-year deal with the Super Rugby Pacific contenders and Rugby Australia, keeping him in Canberra until the end of 2024.
Australian rugby fended off interest from Japanese powerhouse Suntory with prodigiously gifted No. 10 Lolesio telling The Canberra Times "my heart felt like I needed to stay".
The chance to learn from incoming Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was crucial for Lolesio, who is convinced the Wallabies great can help take his game to another level as he sets his sights on steering Australia into next year's World Cup.
"Even though I was looking at my options, my heart wanted to stay for a couple more years. I'm really looking forward to working with 'Bernie' [Larkham] next year," Lolesio said.
"I've had a fair few chats with him along the process. He's looking forward to working with me and hopefully with him, we can take my game to another level.
"He was just saying he would love to work with me. I asked him what my biggest improvements are and he gave me three solid points straight away. I've worked with Bernie before in 20s and I learnt so much from him then. I can't imagine how much I'll learn off him in a full-time program.
"He's the best flyhalf we've ever had playing in that Wallaby 10 jersey. I'm all ears to him and I'm really looking forward to working with him next year."
Lolesio's signature is a major coup for Australian rugby and the Brumbies, who are bracing to lose Tom Banks to an eye-watering $2.8 million deal to Japan.
Brumbies and Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White is also weighing up a rich offer from Japan while Test-capped inside centre Irae Simone is bound for France at season's end.
But the club has already locked in some of the game's most promising youngsters, with Lolesio joining Lonergan brothers Ryan and Lachlan in committing their futures to the Brumbies.
Lolesio says re-signing with the Brumbies felt like "a no-brainer" in the end after the club gave him a chance when he was "an unknown schoolboy".
Now he wants to take care of "unfinished business" as the high-flying Brumbies chase a Super Rugby title, with the Canterbury Crusaders coming to Canberra for a top-three showdown on Friday night.
"I definitely did consider [moving overseas]. It was an awesome opportunity that was in front of me. I weighed up all the pros and cons as to whether I'd go overseas or whether I'd stay," Lolesio said.
"Hopefully later down the track, that door is still open so when I want to go and experience a different lifestyle, culture or different rugby experience all together, it's still there. It's kind of flattering to know I'm wanted overseas which is awesome.
"I did consider it a lot, but my heart felt like I needed to stay. Obviously there's a World Cup next year with the Wallabies, and that's obviously a goal of mine.
"It's exciting. That's one of the main reasons I wanted to stay, I didn't want to miss out on this opportunity. At the end of my rugby career, if I can say I've played in a World Cup, I'd be a happy man.
"It's exciting this year with the end of year Tests heading into next year. I'm not looking too far forward, we've still got a job to do here at Brums, but I'm very excited for what's to come."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 13
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
