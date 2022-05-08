The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Stephen Larkham, World Cup lure convinces Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio to sign new Brumbies deal

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
May 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Lolesio has signed a two-year deal with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies. Picture: James Croucher

Noah Lolesio will stay in Australian rugby for the chance to learn from "the best flyhalf we've ever had" as he looks to realise a dream of playing in a World Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.