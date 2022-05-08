Tanya Plibersek has evaded questions to why she was sidelined and not invited to Labor's campaign launch in Perth.
Appearing on ABC Insiders, Labor's education and women's spokesperson backed in Anthony Albanese as party leader, claiming voters are wanting a government which understands their needs.
Advertisement
Ms Plibersek was asked by host David Speers about the strengths and weaknesses of Mr Albanese.
The question was in light of Ms Plibersek not going to the campaign launch in Perth more than a week ago and her lack of joint appearances during the campaign.
READ MORE:
"As I travel all around Australia, people are saying to me what matters to them is having a government that gets it and that understands that they are under more pressure," she said.
"Anthony has a plan to make our Australian economy more productive."
Ms Plibersek was also probed why Labor does not have a cornerstone education policy as a centre piece of its election pitch.
Previous elections have seen Labor run major campaigns on education reforms.
She said Labor would commit to equal funding across private and public education and has committed $440 million on education infrastructure.
Labor also confirmed education funding agreements expiring in 2023 would be revised if the opposition win government on May 21.
"We would, if elected be negotiating with the states and territories about the next funding agreement," Ms Plibersek.
"We need the states and territories to increase their effort as we would increase our effort to get every school up to 100 per cent of its fair funding level."
Ms Plibersek also flagged there is no current plan on bringing back demand driven funding implemented by Julia Gillard for university and tertiary education.
More funding has also been pledged for TAFE positions which would additional to existing free spots offered by state and territory governments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.