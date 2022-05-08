It's the COVID-19 boost ahead of Magic Round that leaves Melbourne as the final vaccination frontier.
The Queensland government has lifted its vaccination requirements for stadiums meaning NRL players no longer need to be fully vaccinated or have an exemption to play in the Banana State.
Advertisement
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation granted three Canberra Raiders four-month exemptions until after Magic Round - where the Green Machine will face Cronulla at Lang Park on Sunday - after contracting the coronavirus during the pre-season.
Those exemptions had allowed them to play and train in both Queensland and Victoria until they expire.
Raiders star props Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine, who will play his 150th NRL game against the Sharks, have both talked about their reluctance to be vaccinated for their own personal reasons.
But with the exemption only valid until after Magic Round that still meant the Raiders trio could've been unavailable for games against the Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park on June 11, the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on July 17 and the Gold Coast Titans on the Gold Coast on July 30.
Now it's just the Storm game that has a question mark because the Victorian government still requires professional athletes to have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
But with the Raiders not playing the Storm for another two months, the Victorian government could follow Queensland's lead and also remove the requirement before then.
"The Public Health and Social Measure linked to vaccination Direction was revoked on 14 April 2022, ending the requirement to check-in and to be fully vaccinated in a range of venues and events," the Queensland government's website stated.
"Venues include pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants; theme parks, casinos and cinemas; weddings; showgrounds; and galleries, libraries, museums and stadiums.
"This is a further reflection of the easing of public health restrictions in Queensland."
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
Meanwhile, the Raiders were looking to extend versatile forward Adam Elliott for a further two years after coming to the club on just a one-year deal.
Elliott has started to find his feet over the past three games and has been a surprise packet as a starting hooker who then switches to lock - a similar role to what England international Josh Hodgson (knee) would've filled before his season-ending injury.
"We are in healthy discussions. Both parties have got a really healthy appetite to make sure things are sorted out and I think we'll get to that quickly," Raiders recruitment boss Kelly Egan said.
NRL ROUND 10
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Lang Park, 1.50pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.