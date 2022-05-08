The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders get Queensland shot in the arm

David Polkinghorne
Updated May 8 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
The Queensland government has removed the requirement for NRL players to be vaccinated to play there.

It's the COVID-19 boost ahead of Magic Round that leaves Melbourne as the final vaccination frontier.

