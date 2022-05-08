A missed penalty with 15 seconds left on the clock sealed Gungahlin United's fate at the AIS on Sunday.
An earlier own goal proved to be all that could separate United and O'Connor Knights SC, as the visitors ran away 3-2 winners.
Patrick O'Rourke's footwork opened the scoring six minutes in for the Knights, before the two teams went goal for goal.
Next was Gungahlin's response from Jack Green. The skipper capitalised on his side's freekick to make it 1-1.
O'Rourke made his side wait another 52 minutes for his second goal of the match. The midfielder picked the ball up in the Knights' defensive half and drove it all the way to the United box.
A one-two with Connor Mynott-Smith gave him the ball back to replicate his first strike at another tight angle, and give him a brace in the 2-1 contest.
Knights' assistant coach Aleks Trninic said he was disappointed with some decisions but happy they took three points.
"Patty is a top talent and he's one of our key players," he said.
"I think that's the fruits of our style of football that we try to play. We want to play to our strengths, which is playing one-two football and moving the ball fast."
Seven minutes later Gungahlin responded to level the score for the second time. Will Roberts' run in behind the Knights defence gave him some space, before he sent in an early cross to Philippe Bernabo-Madrid to tap home the equaliser.
Five minutes later the match-winner came for O'Connor. A cross from Knights winger Gabriel Ayuel was chested in for an own goal and a 3-2 scoreline.
A chance for United to level the scores again came in the 89th minute.
Samuel Habtemariam was taken down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. After a lengthy delay, Gungahlin's penalty was sent wide, to keep it 3-2 at the whistle.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
