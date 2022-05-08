The Senate vote here in Canberra provides an example of just how important preferences will be in this election. The ACT is always held out as the classic case of a Liberal seat at risk and Zed Seselja's vote has declined every election. If the territory was voting to ostracise a politician, to exile them (as they did in Ancient Greece), then Seselja might indeed be at risk. As it is, however, David Pocock (the most prominent independent) needs not merely to grab votes from the centre. He also needs a swag of Liberal voters to desert Seselja (hence the suggestion Pocock is some sort of "closet Green" rather than a former national rugby champion - it's a message directed specifically at wavering conservatives); abandon Labor's Katy Gallagher; and ignore actual Green Tjanara Goreng Goreng and independent Kim Rubenstein.