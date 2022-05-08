The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison under pressure as religious discrimination debate causes election headache

Sarah Basford Canales
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 8 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:50am
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he won't give up on passing laws to shield people of faith from discrimination. Picture: AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison faces the prospect of another internal revolt as he seeks to revive his failed religious discrimination bill without extending immediate protections to gay and transgender students.

