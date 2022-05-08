The Canberra Times
Canberra Brave battle out big win over Sydney Ice Dogs in AIHL home opener

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 8 2022 - 6:53am, first published 3:16am
Lynden Lodge scores in his Brave Cave debut. Picture: Paul Furness

The Canberra Brave are rolling in the early stages of the Australian Ice Hockey League season, remaining undefeated with a 9-5 victory over the Sydney Ice Dogs on Saturday in their first home game.

