The Canberra Brave are rolling in the early stages of the Australian Ice Hockey League season, remaining undefeated with a 9-5 victory over the Sydney Ice Dogs on Saturday in their first home game.
It was a chance for the Brave faithful to get a glimpse at new additions to the team in Victorian Declan Bronte, Perth product Lynden Lodge and Canadian Mario Trabucco, and the crowd turned out for the occasion at Phillip Ice Skating Centre.
The first two periods were an intense battle with a penalty leading to Casey Kubara opening the scoring before Andy Camenzind doubled the advantage for Canberra.
The Ice Dogs fought hard to level the scores at 2-2 at the end of the first period, and in the second period both teams exchanged blows when Camenzind nailed his second of the night from close-range and Wehebe Darge capitalised on a stray rebound only to have the Sydney side respond in kind.
A dominant third period from the Brave saw five unanswered goal blow open the game in favour of the home side with the visitors scoring a consolation goal in the final stages.
Kubara and Darge added a goal each to their tally, with Tyler Kubara, new recruit Lodge and 21-year-old Jackson Gallagher getting in on the action.
"That was the best goal of the night," Brave forward Tyler Kubara said of Gallagher's effort on his 21st birthday.
"He just scores big goals."
The Brave will look to continue their fine form on Sunday night when the team travels to Sydney to play the Ice Dogs again, before hosting Melbourne Ice in a double-header back in Phillip next weekend.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
