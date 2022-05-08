The Canberra Times
Canberra Comanchero bikie gang commander arrested at Melbourne Airport

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 8 2022 - 8:04am, first published 6:15am
Police arrest the bikie boss at Melbourne Airport on Thursday. Picture: Victoria Police

One of the ACT's top bikies will be charged with drug trafficking after anti-gang detectives arrested him at Melbourne Airport.

