The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mowing program could be contributing to waterway woes, resident warns

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated May 12 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Morison has questioned a decision to invest millions in restoring the lakes while failing to ensure government contractors are collecting grass clippings. Picture: Keegan Carroll

While welcoming a plan to invest $1.5 million into researching the health of ACT waterways, residents have questioned whether the government could do more to prevent excess nutrients making their way down Canberra drains.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.