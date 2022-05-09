A kiln used to dry plant seeds at a CSIRO building exploded on Monday morning.
The heating oven caught fire at the CSIRO's High Resolution Plant Phenomics Centre, Emergency Services ACT said.
The building is located near the CSIRO Discovery Centre and ANU residential halls.
ACT Fire and Rescue were at the scene by about 9.35am.
There were no reports of injuries and inspectors are expected to assess the kiln.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
