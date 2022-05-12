The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 14, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Meet the author

May 18: At 6pm, best-selling and award-winning crime fiction author Dervla McTiernan will be in conversation with Chris Hammer on McTiernan's new novel, The Murder Rule, her first standalone thriller. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.