What to drink this week: a golden tequila dream

For a tequila with a name that translates to "the dream", there are some big expectations that come with El Sueno - and in this particular case, El Sueno Gold. With Australian internet searches for tequila growing more than 40 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic, people are hoping to find "the dream" tequila more than ever. As far as tequilas go, El Sueno isn't a bad option, particularly if you're planning on using it for a cocktail - something with ginger ale is probably your go-to with this one. This gold tequila has pineapple and pepper flavours, as well as hints of sweet caramel and vanilla notes. It's simple in its flavour - you don't have to think about it too much, making it a good entry tequila for those wanting to branch out.
Advertisement
Recent performances from the Newcastle Knights have certainly left a bitter aftertaste for footy fans, but finally there's some decent beers to drown your sorrows with.
Modus Operandi recently introduced their impressive Hazy 3.5% at Newcastle Jets games and last Sunday they added the ale - along with their brand new mid-strength Newy Crisp Lager - to Knights matches at McDonald Jones Stadium.
For drinkers usually frightful of craft beer's bolder flavours, Newy Crisp Lager is a safe introduction. A fizzy mouthfeel opens up to a slightly malted finish, providing a nod to European-style lagers. Compared to Modus' usual range it's a tad bland, but it offers a welcome respite from XXXX. But there's no guarantee it'll makes the Knights' form any easier to swallow.
Carbon Positive is an organisation founded in Western Australia that restores degraded land Australia-wide. It says it has planted six million trees to capture 665,921 tonnes of carbon and it's benefiting from this new Arbor Novae (Latin for new trees) brand from the Howard Park arm of Burch Family Wines, WA's largest family-owned wine company. $1.50 from every bottle sold to its wine club members is being given to Carbon Positive. This pinot gris from the Mount Barker sub-region of Western Australia's Great Southern Region is bright light gold, grassy scented and has zingy kiwifruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows pear, lime zest and gunmetal characters and a finish of slatey acid. Ideal with quiche and cellar three years.
Howard Park says for every dozen Arbor Novae wines sold, one tonne of carbon dioxide will be offset. With the above pinot gris, a 2019 Margaret River Chardonnay and a 2021 Old Vine Porongurup Riesling, this Swan Valley shiraz-Great Southern grenache blend can be bought online at howardparkwines.com.au/discover-wines/arbor-novae. With 14.5% alcohol and ruby red hues, it has bouquet garni aromas and vibrant blackberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays cranberry, bramble jelly, peppermint and savoury oak and a finish of dusty tannins. Good with paella and cellar five years. Burch has 86 hectares of Great Southern vines at Denmark and 117 hectares of vineyard, its winery and cellar door at Cowaramup, Margaret River.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.