The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

ACT records 812 new COVID-19 cases, 72 in hospital

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 9 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were 812 new COVID-19 cases in Canberra in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.