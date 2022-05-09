The Canberra Times
Subscriber • Photos

Canberra auctions: 78 Stradbroke Street Deakin, ACT sells for $1.31 million as auction numbers cool

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
Updated May 9 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:30am
Three buyers registered to bid on 78 Stradbroke Street, Deakin. Picture: Supplied

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the inner south has sold for $1.31 million in Canberra's Saturday auctions.

Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

