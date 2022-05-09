The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical announces Canberra Theatre Centre season for October 2022

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:25am, first published May 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirby Burgess, who will play Kathryn in Cruel Intentions, with Drew Weston, and Kelsey Halge. Picture: Nicole Cleary

Cruel Intentions. It's a 1990s cult classic but not exactly the first film that comes to mind when considering musical adaptations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.