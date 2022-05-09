Cruel Intentions. It's a 1990s cult classic but not exactly the first film that comes to mind when considering musical adaptations.
Still, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is set to make its way to the Canberra Theatre from October 5.
Featuring a 90s soundtrack with hit songs from The Verve, Britney Spears, *NSYNC, Placebo, No Doubt and Christina Aguilera, this story of romance and seduction is based on the acclaimed 1999 film, which also has a new television series currently in development.
Kirby Burgess - who has featured in other film-to-theatre adaptations including Dirty Dancing, The Wedding Singer and Bring It On: The Musical - takes to the stage as the scheming seductress Kathryn, the role made famous by Sarah Michelle Gellar.
"I'll admit that sometimes you see these movies turning into musicals and think, 'oh my god, how are they going to do that?' but I think - as they've done with this show in particular - by adding that 90s music element, it has really just amplified the story, and also given it that live entertainment side," Burgess said.
"Yes, it's a very dark story, but you can't help but have a great time.
"There's a lot of responsibility when doing a show like this that has come from such a famous film. It's such a popular story and a popular film. But it's got everything you love in the film - it's dark, it's dirty, it's sexy. But we've also added a new element of it, which is the 90s music, which makes it fun."
Cruel Intentions tells the story of Kathryn, who makes a bet with her stepbrother Sebastian to sleep with the headmaster's daughter, Annette. In an unexpected turn of events, however, Sebastian falls in love with Annette.
In the film, Sebastian and Annette are portrayed by Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, while the Australian theatre production will see Drew Weston and Kelsey Halge take on the roles.
As for the part of Kathryn, Burgess said her take on the character combines both Gellar's portrayal in the 1999 film, as well as Glenn Close's performance of Marquise de Merteuil in 1988's Dangerous Liaisons - the original film adaptation of the book which both are based on, Les Liaisons Dangereuses.
She also hopes that by doing this, it will give more understanding to the character as a whole.
"It's very much set in the 90s but I'm bringing her into a much more understanding of who she is in 2022," Burgess said.
"What we saw in this 90s version was the beginning of female power. I know it wasn't really that long ago, but kind of this sexual revolution of women being able to be perceived the same as men.
"She has these great speeches of strength, where she talks about why can't I do the same thing as men can? And why am I treated differently when I do?
"She's pretty bad. She does some awful things. But there's a little bit more reasoning behind the reason she is the way she is and why, and what that means in her world."
Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre from October 5. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
