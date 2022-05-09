The Canberra Times
NSW Supreme Court trial starts for teens accused of murdering Canberra auctioneer Peter Keeley on South Coast

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:29am, first published 8:25am
Canberra auctioneer Peter Keeley was found dead in Broulee, on the South Coast, in early February 2020. Picture: Katherine Griffiths

One of three teenagers charged with murdering a Canberra auctioneer said the trio planned to only "intimidate" him because they had "word of mouth" but "no concrete evidence" he was an alleged paedophile, a court has heard.

TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

