Two wins in three days is thirsty work, which is why Canberra mountain biker Rebecca McConnell had no hesitation sinking a shoey to celebrate her weekend of World Cup dominance.
McConnell became just the fifth woman to win an XCC and XCO World Cup race on the same weekend when she achieved the feat in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday.
In layperson's terms that's cross country short course (XCC) and the more traditional cross country Olympic (XCO) formats of mountain biking.
McConnell completed the double in Sunday's XCO race having already won the XCC race on Friday.
The 30-year-old's in red-hot form having won her first ever World Cup race in Brasil a month ago.
She helped cool off with a shoey on the podium - a celebration that's the trademark of fellow Australian and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.
In the men's XCO race, McConnell's husband Daniel finished 62nd in his first World Cup of the year.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
