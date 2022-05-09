The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 10, 1987

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 9 2022 - 2:00pm
A new campaign which sought to improve the image of the public sector was in the works on this day in 1987. The Administrative and Clerical Officers' Association would distribute publicity material to improve the public perception of the sector, focusing on the themes: Essential Services, Keep them Working, Keep them Public, and Why Australia Needs a Strong Public Sector.

Isabella Gillespie

