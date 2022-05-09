Times Past: May 10, 1987

A new campaign which sought to improve the image of the public sector was in the works on this day in 1987. The Administrative and Clerical Officers' Association would distribute publicity material to improve the public perception of the sector, focusing on the themes: Essential Services, Keep them Working, Keep them Public, and Why Australia Needs a Strong Public Sector.
The national secretary of the group, Mr Peter Robson, said this material would show "the vital role played by the public sector in supporting private investment and economic growth".
Part of the campaign material was a 28-page information booklet outlining the importance of the sector.
"It debunks the myth about the size of the Australian public sector ... It explains the real causes of Australia's balance of payments crisis and outlines policies to solve it. It looks at overseas examples of privatisation and price rises for ordinary customers. And it outlines reforms needed so the public sector can better deliver services," said Mr Robson.
The booklet said "Recent attacks on the public sector in the form of calls for a reduced public-sector deficit, or privatisation of public-sector assets, focus only on the costs of service provisions. They do not tell us what the services provide and how our lives will change without them."
