Opening at Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday is an exhibition of recent works by Ben Taylor. A graduate of the Canberra School of Art, Taylor was a lecturer in printmaking there from 1983 to 1985 and has been exhibiting throughout Australia since 1983. The artist has written: "I paint quickly and intuitively, making spontaneous decisions. The starting point for my paintings are the things I see which surprise me or stick in my mind. This varies a lot - seductive film stills, enchanting landscapes, entwined fern trees. Generally, I do not have a preconceived idea about what the finished painting should end up looking like as I find this limits what is discovered while working in the studio." The exhibition is on until June 12. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.