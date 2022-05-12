The Canberra Times

Capital life May 14 2022: Ben Taylor prints, ANCA Open Day and Jane Eyre are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated May 12 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Taylor, Entangled, 2022. Picture: Supplied

Ben Taylor exhibition

Opening at Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday is an exhibition of recent works by Ben Taylor. A graduate of the Canberra School of Art, Taylor was a lecturer in printmaking there from 1983 to 1985 and has been exhibiting throughout Australia since 1983. The artist has written: "I paint quickly and intuitively, making spontaneous decisions. The starting point for my paintings are the things I see which surprise me or stick in my mind. This varies a lot - seductive film stills, enchanting landscapes, entwined fern trees. Generally, I do not have a preconceived idea about what the finished painting should end up looking like as I find this limits what is discovered while working in the studio." The exhibition is on until June 12. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.