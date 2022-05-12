Opening at Nancy Sever Gallery on Sunday is an exhibition of recent works by Ben Taylor. A graduate of the Canberra School of Art, Taylor was a lecturer in printmaking there from 1983 to 1985 and has been exhibiting throughout Australia since 1983. The artist has written: "I paint quickly and intuitively, making spontaneous decisions. The starting point for my paintings are the things I see which surprise me or stick in my mind. This varies a lot - seductive film stills, enchanting landscapes, entwined fern trees. Generally, I do not have a preconceived idea about what the finished painting should end up looking like as I find this limits what is discovered while working in the studio." The exhibition is on until June 12. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
ANCA Dickson studios will be open to the public on Saturday May 14 from noon to 4pm. Have a peek inside the studios of some of Canberra's artists, makers and designers and gain a unique insight into their practices and philosophies. See: anca.net.au.
Advertisement
Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, inspired by his relationship with his adoptive mother, has an elderly woman meeting herself at two earlier ages. Chaika Theatre's inaugural production is also the first at ACT HUB, 14 Spinifex Street, Kingston. Various dates and times until May 21. More information and bookings: thelittleboxoffice.com/acthub/.
Charlotte Bronte's novel about a young woman who endures a harsh life before working for and being drawn to the mysterious Mr Rochester has been adapted for the stage by shake & stir. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, from May 17 to 21. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Lightbulb Improv - who did Shakespeare: Off the Cuff - delivers a tongue-in-cheek comedy set in the world as Jane Austen knew it, an unscripted comedy of manners full of twists and turns spontaneously crafted. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, May 19 to 21. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Caroline Downer OAM has been appointed chief executive officer of Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Downer has more than 30 years' experience in the arts sector - most recently as executive director of the regional arts development organisation Arts North West and previously as director of the New England Regional Art Museum in Armidale. She has coordinated large regional music festivals and has served on a number of arts committees.
Hannie Rayson's Hotel Sorrento has its final performances at Canberra Rep Theatre on Saturday at 2pm and 8pm. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Australian Wind Symphony presents an international program of large-ensemble music including premiere works by Gary D. Ziek and Oscar Navarro. Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B), Thursday May 19 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au.
The Song Company presents soprano Chloe Lankshear performing songs by Schumann and others inspired by Beatrix Potter. Wesley Music Centre, Saturday May 14, 3pm. See: wesleycanberra.org.au.
On Friday May 20 at Wesley Music Centre at 7pm, ANU Choral Society will perform Mozart's Coronation Mass and Requiem Mass. See: wesleycanberra.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.