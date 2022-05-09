The Canberra Times
Teal independents real winners of Scott Morrison-Anthony Albanese debate on Nine

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Never in the field of Australian political conflict has so much been said about so little by so few. Apologies to Churchill, but that about sums up the election campaign so far.

