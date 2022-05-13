The variety of the most wonderful creatures on earth, from the "Dinosaur Bird" in Queensland, the cassowary, to the sword-billed hummingbird, to the weird shoebill, which cools itself down by defecating on its legs, is described by Craig is clear and engaging prose. Again, she moves easily from the descriptive to the political, as she looks at how eco-tourism is necessary if wildlife is to be preserved. The greenhouse effect of flying must be balanced against the preservation of habitat in which local communities can find ongoing employment. There are several instances of this in Birdgirl, where clearing of land is not the only option for local people to make a living. She is particularly shocked by the poverty of Indigenous people in Queensland, because of the obvious wealth of much of Australia.