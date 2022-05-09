More than 1 million PCR tests have been received for COVID-19 detection since the pandemic began in the ACT.
On Monday ACT Health announced the milestone number of tests, thanking every Canberran who's come forward to get a COVID-19 test.
The health body has also received more than 40,000 positive rapid antigen test results since the start of the pandemic.
"A big thank you also to our testing and pathology staff who have worked long hours around the clock to test record numbers of Canberrans," ACT Health said in a statement.
Canberrans are reminded to continue getting tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, are a household or high risk contact of a person diagnosed with the disease or if they have returned from overseas.
At this stage the majority of PCR test results come back within 24 to 48 hours.
On Monday, Canberra recorded 812 new COVID-19 cases with 72 in hospital, three in intensive care and none on ventilators.
This is a slight drop from Sunday's record high of 76 people with COVID being treated in hospital, including six intensive care and one on ventilation.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
