Federal election 2022: Debate demeaned Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese

By The Canberra Times
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Scott Morrison. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Voters who tuned into the "great debate" on Sunday night could be excused for thinking neither Anthony Albanese or Scott Morrison should be the prime minister. It wasn't either leader's finest hour and fell far short of the contest of ideas a good debate is supposed to be.

