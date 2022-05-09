The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NAPLAN assessments begin in 2022 as critics warn of limitations

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
May 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from years 3, 5, 7 and 9 will begin NAPLAN assessments this week. Picture: Shutterstock

NAPLAN testing could be disrupted by COVID-19 absences this year, as critics warn of the enduring limitations of the national testing program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.