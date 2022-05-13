Alice's dementia prompts a bewildering excavation of the past. Among the fragments of memory that float to the surface are snippets of her time in an internment camp during World War Two, an episode drawn from Otsuka's own family's experiences. Alice is imprisoned again, not only by her disease, but by the paternalistic regime of the ironically named "Belavista", where her companions include a bus driver, a professor of English, and a retired soap opera actress. Like the young brides in her previous novel The Buddha In The Attic, they are propelled not by will but by the tidal suck of history and personal circumstance, their differences melting away as they are borne inexorably towards their collective fate.