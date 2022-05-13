The project is the brainchild of David Handley of Sculpture by the Sea fame. He expanded his initial idea of a world-class sculpture park in the Snowy Mountains to a sculpture trail after extensive consultations with community organisations in Adelong, Batlow, Tumbarumba and Tooma. With Sculpture by the Sea spearheading the project, we experience both the professionalism of the organisation that stages the spectacular sculpture shows at Bondi and Cottesloe as well as the common choice of sculptors encountered at those venues. I think that all of the sculptors thus far installed have all previously shown with Sculpture by the Sea, although there are others in the pipeline who will be newcomers to the organisation. The bushfire recovery money was designed for "shovel-ready" projects, so many of the sculptures were "off the shelf" and could be acquired and installed promptly.