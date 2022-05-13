The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

The Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail is an exciting, bold initiative

By Sasha Grishin
May 13 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Le Grand's Schism. Picture: Supplied

Various artists: Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail. sculpturebythesea.com/snowyvalleys.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.