The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Labor's Kristy McBain pledges $1 million to upgrade Queanbeyan's Freebody Oval change rooms

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy McBain announces funding. Picture: Olivia Ireland

Labor has promised up to $1 million in funding to a sports club in the highly marginal seat of Eden-Monaro.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.