The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Exclusive

Defence's Joint Operations expansion in marginal Eden-Monaro green lit for $700 million

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
May 9 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The nation's military operations nerve centre at Bungendore has been given final government approval for a $700 million upgrade to accommodate an additional 1400 personnel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.