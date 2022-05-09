Desperate times, shouty leaders debate. Did it all get lost?

Two middle-aged men shouted at each other on prime-time TV last night and accused each other of lying.
And it wasn't a reality show. Or was it?
Shedding again their last names, the two men who want to be prime minister after May 21, Scott and Anthony, were back after they last debated on Sky News just over two weeks ago.
Way back then they were well behaved in front of a crowd of undecided voters, this time it was just them and four Nine journalists.
It begat the great unhinging.
"That's not right." "Yes it is." "No it's not." Oh boy.
Energy prices, a federal ICAC, housing policy, national security and free to air sport access, the hostility jumped through the screen.
"This is a very important point. This is a very important point," Scott interjected.
"That is an outrageous slur," Anthony said at least three times.
Moderator, Sarah Abo, waved her arms in their direction, "The pair of you have had more than enough time. You agreed ... You agreed to these rules before coming on the program tonight."
Scott and Anthony had other ideas.
Although one thing they were clear on was the definition of a woman (next time Katherine Deves is discussed).
"An adult female," said Anthony, while Scott offered, "A member of the female sex."
Neither man had the goods on what to do about the rising cost of living. It is noted Scott did not take any responsibility for the interest rate rise and he blankly has not seen any corruption on his side of politics.
"No I haven't," he stated.
Anthony answered in a roundabout way, and managed, "the truth is, there is a stench around Canberra at the moment."
And then they duked it out over legislation to introduce an anti-corruption commission.
Scott clearly wanted to drag his opponent down. Anthony did not stand down. People wonder why more people don't watch Federal Parliament.
Also interesting was Scott's answer to the question as how long will it take young people to pay off the $886 billion debt Australia has at the moment. Scott said young people just need to be in jobs.
Anthony did not really have an answer as to why Labor matches the government if they are doing so badly.
The great tell of the debate was Scott taking a moment to stare down the barrel of the camera and beseech voters not to toy with independents.
"I would urge people not to go down that path. That is a vote for chaos, and it will really prejudice your own interests," he implored.
But earlier, he appeared angry when it was put to him that he can't campaign with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in his heavily contested Melbourne seat
"I have been in Kooyong with him. You cannot make stuff up mate," he fired back.
As viewers returned from the first ad break - just as the Prime Minister conceded about vaccines: "It was a race, Anthony, and we shouldn't have described it in those terms" - the latest Newspoll came out with Labor strengthening their position.
The two-party preferred position has improved but 1 percentage point for the ALP to be ahead 54-to-46, a landslide win if true and holds.
Anthony had the positive Labor future message. Scott had the stick with what you know, even though you don't like him.
"What does it take to wake up to this government?" Anthony asked.
Did it all get lost in the rabble?
It is now less than two weeks out from polling day.
But, with pre-poll voting starting on Monday, people can wake from the debate and ever so politely charge into a polling station and be done with it.
Will the second "great" debate move the undecideds into the locked in camp?
If not, there's a third go around on Channel 7 on Wednesday.
