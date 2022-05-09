Welcome to 'Disaster Country': Watch the sneak preview

For the survivors of the floods that smashed Lismore this year, recovery, reconstruction and life returning to normal are distant, almost invisible dreams.
More than 1000 kilometres away, the people of the NSW South Coast know this all too well as they continue to rebuild more than two years after the Black Summer bushfires.
"Australia is getting hard to live in because of these disasters," Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared during a trip to the flood-ravaged Northern Rivers region of NSW in March.
As scientists warn that more climate disasters - floods, fires, droughts, storms - are coming, a new report commissioned by the Climate Council predicts climate change will make one in 25 Aussie homes uninsurable by the end of the decade.
Welcome to "Disaster Country", a special multimedia presentation of our award-winning Voice of Real Australia podcast.
Journalist John Hanscombe, photographer Marina Neil and Voice of Real Australia podcasters Tom Melville and Laura Corrigan travelled Australia's east coast - from the flood zone in the north to the Black Summer fire zone in the south - to chronicle the inspiring resolve of our climate refugees and battlers, and to hear what the experts say needs to be done to better prepare for the more frequent and more intense weather events ahead.
Listen out for the Disaster Country podcast from May 10 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts. Just search Voice of Real Australia wherever you listen.
