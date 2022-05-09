The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

COVID-19 outbreak strikes Alexander Maconochie Centre in the ACT

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 9 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up to 27 detainees from AMC prison have contracted COVID-19. Picture: Karleen Minney

An outbreak of COVID-19 has hit an ACT prison, with up to 27 detainees contracting the virus as of Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.