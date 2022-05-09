An outbreak of COVID-19 has hit an ACT prison, with up to 27 detainees contracting the virus as of Monday afternoon.
ACT Corrective Services and Canberra Health Services confirmed an inmate from Alexander Maconochie Centre tested positive to coronavirus on Saturday, and he was immediately place into isolation.
"As a precaution, AMC initiated a restriction on movements between accommodation areas on Sunday, May 8 and communicated to detainees that this is due to COVID-19," a spokesperson said.
"The centre is not in full lockdown and reasonable movement is being provided to detainees in consultation with Canberra Health Services."
When the first detainee tested positive, the AMC undertook PCR tests on Saturday to all accommodated in the impacted male area of the facility.
Further testing is now being carried out to determine if there has been further spread.
"AMC staff, together with CHS, are experienced in managing detainees with COVID-19 having managed a number of COVID positive detainees who have entered the facility since the start of the pandemic," the ACT government said.
ACT Corrective Services was monitoring staffing levels to ensure there were enough people.
As of May 2, 78 per cent of detainees in custody have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, 76 per cent have received their second dose, and 59 per cent have also received their booster dose.
"These numbers fluctuate as detainees enter and are released from custody," the spokesperson said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
