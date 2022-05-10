The Canberra Times
Ali Bashar Alaraja, charged with indecent assault on child, may have more victims: ACT Policing

LT
ST
By Lanie Tindale, and Soofia Tariq
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:18am, first published 12:00am
A McKellar man who has been charged with an act of indecency against a 14-year-old girl may have more victims, ACT Policing has said.

LT

Lanie Tindale

ST

Soofia Tariq

