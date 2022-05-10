A McKellar man who has been charged with an act of indecency against a 14-year-old girl may have more victims, ACT Policing has said.
Ali Bashar Alaraja, 19, allegedly indecently assaulted a girl in a car and supplied her with cannabis on April 7.
He appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, when his lawyer said he planned to plead not guilty to both charges and did not apply for bail.
Advertisement
Alaraja, who is scheduled to appear in court again on June 21, will be behind bars until that date.
Police said they were made aware of the alleged incident in April, and searched and seized a silver BMW sedan on Sunday while trying to find the 19-year-old.
The man then presented himself to Belconnen Police Station on Monday, when he was arrested.
He has been charged with supplying cannabis to a child and an act of indecency on a child.
READ MORE CRIME:
"There may be other victims who have had interactions with the man and his silver BMW sedan," police said in a statement.
"If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual violence, please contact ACT Policing as soon as possible on 131 444, by attending a police station or reporting historical matters online."
Any victim of assaults or indecent acts allegedly committed by this man are urged to contact police on 131 444 and reference PROMIS case number 7083622.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.