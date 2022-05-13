The Canberra Times
Review

G.W. Bot's The Return of the Poet reinforces the artist's well-earned status

By Peter Haynes
May 13 2022 - 2:30pm
G.W. Bot, Glyphs - Three trees (Homage to Rembrandt) - linocut on Hahnemhle paper (printed by Theo Tremblay). Picture: Supplied

G.W. Bot: The return of the poet. Beaver Galleries. 81 Denison Street, Deakin. Until May 21, 2022. beavergalleries.com.au.

G.W. Bot has a sustained and distinguished career as one of Australia's foremost artists. The current exhibition reinforces that status and further cements the embracing power of her concepts and the means of expressing these.

