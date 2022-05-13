Water glyphs is a watercolour on paper. Its shimmering surface composed of an energetic amalgamation of marks and gestures (glyphs and familial others) sitting in and on gestural swathes of tonal shifts, is imbued with a quietly elegant movement, at once seductive and embracing. The "water" of the title is certainly present but characteristically in an insinuative rather than declarative fashion. The artist's creative imagination clearly enjoys the play of capturing the often fugitive effects that are instigated by the combination of light on and in water.