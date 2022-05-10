The Canberra Institute of Technology are preparing the next generation of mechanics for jobs of the future with the opening of a dedicated electric and hydrogen training workshop at its Fyshwick facility.
Upcoming electric and hydrogen vehicle technicians will have a permanent space on campus, its new facility including simulated training systems, as well as hands on experience on hybrid-electric, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles.
Technicians for Canberra's renewable transport fleet are already undertaking training with CIT, with emergency service personnel next to benefit from the program.
Police, firefighters and paramedics will all have the opportunity to take part in safety training at the facility, to prepare them for safely responding to incidents involving electric vehicles.
CIT has already trained a range of Tesla technicians in Canberra, with private mechanics also looking to upskill in preparation for the surging demand for electric vehicles in the ACT.
ACT government said its training program at CIT is a key priority for its new skills and workforce agenda.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the facility will equip the workforce with the skills to work in zero-emissions transport.
"As more people make the switch to cleaner vehicles skilled mechanics right across the private sector will be needed to repair these vehicles," Mr Steel said.
"This new facility will also train first responders to safely deal with accidents involving electric vehicles, which can have different risks to petrol cars."
More than 160 people have already expressed interest in a new training program to start in 2021, designed to upskill in electric vehicle safety and maintenance.
CIT chief executive officer Leanne Cover said CIT is working closely with industry to co-design training in new and emerging industries such as renewable energy.
"We have worked closely with Tesla and other manufacturers to ensure CIT's electric-vehicle training for both light and heavy vehicles is cutting-edge to meet local skills needs now and in the future," Ms Cover said.
