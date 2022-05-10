The Canberra Times
CIT opens first EV workshop, training Canberra's next car mechanics

By Alex Crowe
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:50am
Second year CIT apprentice mechanics Emily Thornton and Mathew Lovich taking part in a specialist course in how to fix Electronic Vehicles, which is set to be a growing field of mechanics. Picture: Karleen Minney

The Canberra Institute of Technology are preparing the next generation of mechanics for jobs of the future with the opening of a dedicated electric and hydrogen training workshop at its Fyshwick facility.

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

