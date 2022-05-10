Australia's surging demand for electric vehicles will be supported through specialised training at Canberra's first dedicated facility for mechanic upskilling.
The Canberra Institute of Technology have opened a dedicated training workshop at its Fyshwick campus, allowing both simulated and hands-on experience with hybrid-electric, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles.
Upskilling of Transport Canberra technicians at the TAFE began in 2021, ahead of the delivery of Australia's first hybrid electric firetruck and 12 electric buses scheduled to hit ACT roads later this year.
Emergency services will also undertake electric vehicle training with CIT, ahead of the ACT government's plan to transition to a zero-emissions fleet by 2040.
A nationally-recognised apprenticeship program will be up and running at the TAFE from 2023, with more than 160 people already registering their interest.
Our technicians historically learn better from doing.- Richard Lindsay
Private industry is set to benefit, with mechanics likely to begin servicing the close to 2000 zero-emission vehicles currently registered in the ACT in the not-to-distant future.
Richard Lindsay, Canberra Institute of Technology teacher, said until recently most electric vehicles owners had been covered under manufacturer warranty, however, workshops were now seeing early adopters bringing cars in for a service.
Mr Lindsay said the training has been designed to take into account that for many mechanics and technicians the huge advancement in technology can seem very daunting.
"A lot of our technicians historically learn better from doing, rather than reading from a resource," he said.
"The simulation machines will get the message across in very clear ways. It's going to simplify the the technology to ensure we get the best outcomes we possibly can."
He said safety mechanisms had to be dedicative during repair training, which was when incidents could occur.
"As soon as you deactivate safeties, then that's when hazards start be created, we've invested in the simulation machines to make training as safe as it possibly can be," he said.
The TAFE has already started training Tesla technicians, with the global leader in electric vehicle sales opening its first dealership in Canberra in February.
Police, firefighters and paramedics will all have the opportunity to take part in training at the facility, to prepare them for safely responding to incidents involving electric vehicles.
ACT government said its training program at CIT was a key priority for its new skills and workforce agenda, with an ambition of growing the territory's workforce to 250,000 by 2025.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said as more people made the switch to cleaner vehicles, skilled mechanics will be needed for their repairs right across the private sector.
Canberra Institute of Technology chief executive officer Leanne Cover said the TAFE was working closely with industry to co-design training in new and emerging industries such as renewable energy.
"We have worked closely with Tesla and other manufacturers to ensure CIT's electric-vehicle training for both light and heavy vehicles is cutting-edge," Ms Cover said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
