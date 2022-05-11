A sprawling Civic penthouse has hit the market, just months after a neighbouring top-floor residence sold for a sky-high price.
Located in the Glebe Park Residences, the two-level property at 139/15 Coranderrk Street is one of just a handful of penthouse apartments in the complex.
Advertisement
Spanning 330 square metres, the home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wine cellar and media room. A staircase leads to the private terrace area with a fully functional kitchen, barbecue facilities, a plunge pool and unobstructed city views.
The owner also has access to a private three-car, lock-up garage on the ground floor.
A four-bedroom penthouse in the same complex sold earlier this year for $2.4 million and has since been listed for rent at $1800 per week. A three-bedroom penthouse in a different tower in the complex also sold in December for $1.83 million.
While number 139 has price expectations also around the $2.4 million mark, selling agent Christine Shaw of Blackshaw Manuka said this new listing offers more outdoor living space and more natural light.
"Personally, I believe this is a far superior property," she said.
The property has only had one owner since Glebe Park Residences was built between 2007 and 2009. However, Ms Shaw said the penthouse wasn't offered for sale in the initial off-the-plan market release.
"Somebody took it out of the allocation because they wanted it for themselves, so it was never there as part of the off-the-plan release ... that person never actually bought it though," she said.
"It first came to the market in 2010 and my owners were the successful [buyers], they thought they'd struck gold."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
The listing is just one week old and already inquiries are coming in.
"We've had interstate inquiries as well as people downsizing ... and equally, people coming along with their adult children. So it's quite an eclectic mix," Ms Shaw said.
"I just think whoever secures the home, it's going to be a treasure for them for a very long time."
The property is scheduled to go to auction on May 28.
The record sale price for an apartment in Canberra's CBD is held by 1507/19 Marcus Clarke Street, which sold for $2.6 million in 2014.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.