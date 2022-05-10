The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 11, 1983

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 10 2022 - 2:00pm
Canberrans were gearing up for some exciting nights of staring at the sky on this day in 1983, after it was announced that a newly discovered comet was expected to be flying over the city sometime that week.

Isabella Gillespie

