Times Past: May 11, 1983

Canberrans were gearing up for some exciting nights of staring at the sky on this day in 1983, after it was announced that a newly discovered comet was expected to be flying over the city sometime that week.
The comet was up to four times the size of the moon, and named IRAS-Iraki-Alcock.
While it was far bigger than the moon, comet IRAS-Iraki-Alcock was expected to move at about three times the speed of it.
The observations officer for the Canberra Astronomical Society, Mr David Herald, said the the comet could only be seen from the northern hemisphere but would soon move to the western sky.
"It is faintly visible to the naked eye but, as it gets closer to earth, it is expected to become brighter," he said.
The comet would look like a round, diffuse, ball of light, as it did not have a tail and was not expected to develop one.
