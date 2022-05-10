The Canberra Times

Family friendly French onion soup recipe from Australian Onions

Updated May 10 2022 - 3:15am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French onion soup. Picture: Supplied

Try this family friendly soup, perfect for midweek winter nights.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.