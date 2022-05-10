Try this family friendly soup, perfect for midweek winter nights.
Ingredients
6 large brown onions, peeled and thinly sliced
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
3 tbsp unsalted butter
1 tsp sugar
pinch salt
2 cloves garlic, minced
8 cups low sodium beef stock
2 dried bay leaves
3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves
6-8 slices French baguette
1 cup grated gruyere or other melting cheese i.e. mozzarella
thyme leaves to garnish
Method
1. Heat the olive oil and butter in a large heavy bottomed pan over a medium heat.
2. Turn down the heat slightly then add the onions and cook for 30 minutes until soft, golden and lightly caramelised.
3. Turn the heat back up to medium - high then add the sugar, salt and garlic and cook for another 15 minutes until deeper brown and caramelised. Make sure to stir onions frequently to avoid them sticking too much on the bottom of the pan.
4. Add the stock, bay leaves and thyme and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and simmer for another 20 minutes. Season if required.
5. To make the cheese toast, brush the bread with olive oil on each side then toast under the grill. Top with cheese and grill until melted and bubbling.
6. Divide soup into bowls and top with cheesy toast.
Note: For a healthier alternative, swap butter for olive oil and hold the gruyere! In this recipe wine has been omitted to make it family friendly.
Serves 6.
