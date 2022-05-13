The Canberra Times

Changes to eligibility for the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card is a gift to many

By Noel Whittaker
Updated May 13 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to eligibility for the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card is good news. Picture: Shutterstock.

Christmas has come early for many self-funded retirees!

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.