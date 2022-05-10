The Canberra Times
Public housing tenants victims of ACT govt hubris

By Letters to the Editor
May 10 2022 - 7:30pm
74-year-old Yvette Van Loo of Ainslie has been told she will have to move from the house she has lived in for 40 years by the Act government. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

Let's hear it for the latest progressive policy from our Labor-Greens coalition; the forced relocation of 300 public housing tenants ("Forced move from home of 40 years 'unbelievably cruel'", May 9, p8).

