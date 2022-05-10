An easy curry that can be made in the slow-cooker or on the stove top,
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
2 red onions, peeled and cut into wedges
1/3 good quality yellow curry paste
500g chicken thighs, diced
270ml coconut milk
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 tbsp brown sugar
100g green beans, chopped
steamed rice, chopped coriander, fresh chilli or lime to serve
Method
1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan on a medium-high heat.
2. Add the onions and cook for five minutes until soft then add the garlic and chicken and cook until the chicken is seared on the outside.
3. Place all the ingredients except for the green beans in the slow cooker and cook for six hours on low.
4. Add the beans in the last 30 minutes of cooking time.
5. Serve with rice and garnish with coriander, fresh chilli or lime if desired.
Serves 4.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Method
1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan on a medium-high heat.
2. Add the onions and cook for five minutes until soft then add the curry paste and cook for one minute until fragrant.
3. Add the garlic and chicken and cook until the chicken is seared on the outside.
4. Reduce the heat to low and add the coconut milk, fish sauce and brown sugar. Stir well to combine and simmer for a few minutes.
5. Add the beans and cook until they are tender, approximately four to five minutes.
6. Serve with rice and garnish with coriander, fresh chilli or lime if desired.
