ACT Policing searching for missing person Jeffrey Friday

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:05am
Jeffrey Friday was last seen on Friday May 29. Picture: ACT Policing

ACT Policing is calling for public assistance to help locate missing 16-year-old boy Jeffrey Friday.

