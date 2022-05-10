ACT Policing is calling for public assistance to help locate missing 16-year-old boy Jeffrey Friday.
The police say Jeffrey has not been seen or heard from since approximately 1.40pm last Friday, May 6.
Advertisement
The teenager was last seen in Narrabundah on Friday and regularly visits Garema Place in the city, including the area near the carousel.
READ MORE:
He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175cm tall, with bleached blonde hair, hazel eyes and of slim build.
Due to the unusual nature of Jeffrey not being in contact for this length of time, police are now requesting the public's assistance in locating him, saying it is out of character for the teenager.
Anyone who may have any information about Jeffrey Friday's whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.
It is requested callers quote reference number 7103944.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.