A 24-year-old woman called emergency services more than 100 times during what her lawyer has described as periods of "psychosis", which occurred on three separate occasions.
The Civic woman, whom The Canberra Times has decided not to identify, made about 44 calls to ACT Police Operations in the early hours of October 1 last year, most without any substance.
On October 26, the woman again phoned police 15 times and stated in one of the calls that her psychologist was a terrorist.
She made a further 87 calls on February 23 and called the call-taker a "prostitute bitch".
All three times the woman was visited by police at her apartment in the city, arrested, and transported to ACT Regional Watch House.
She was aggressive and refused to communicate with police or be interviewed, telling them to "f--- off".
On one occasion, police said she "began pontificating about obscure theoretical eugenics".
The woman appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with three counts of improper use of an emergency call service and one count of causing public mischief.
The woman's lawyer, Georgia Le Couteur, applied for the charges to be dismissed on mental health grounds.
Ms Le Couteur argued the 24-year-old had mental health issues that were "long-lasting and severe", including schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said the woman's actions were a "misuse of community resources" but she was "satisfied [the woman] was mentally impaired".
She dismissed the public mischief charge unconditionally.
The remaining charges were dismissed on the condition the woman undergo mental health treatment as recommended for 12 months.
The court heard the woman was already subject to an ongoing psychiatric treatment order.
