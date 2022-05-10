The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Bipartisan community newspaper support welcome

By The Canberra Times
May 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese. Picture: Karleen Minney.

The timely bipartisan support announced on the weekend to help regional newspapers meet the soaring cost of newsprint will be welcomed by journalists and the readers they serve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.