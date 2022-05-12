Eagle-eyed Brumbies fans would have noticed the familiar face on the election corflutes lining Canberra's roads.
But it wasn't independent candidate David Pocock, the former rugby star who has hit the campaign trail with the same ferocity he once did breakdowns.
Advertisement
It was the face of Brumby Jack, the mascot of a team yearning for the days when a Super Rugby game at Canberra Stadium was the hottest ticket in town.
It was the era of George Smith, George Gregan, Stephen Larkham, Stirling Mortlock and Joe Roff. Glance at the honour board inside Brumbies headquarters and these are the names you see. Championship winners, Wallabies greats, Brumbies legends.
Fans have had reasons for slipping away in recent years. Rugby union has been plagued by boardroom wars, confusing competition structures and squandered resources.
MORE RUGBY UNION
But today's iteration of the Brumbies? They're the real deal. Want a side brimming with attacking weapons? Check. Six members of the starting backline have played Test football. The one that hasn't isn't far off.
How about a menacing forward pack? Check. Jahrome Brown sends chills down your spine. Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper are marvels of consistency. Wallabies are coming off the bench.
On Friday night they host one of the biggest regular season games Canberra has seen in years when they rekindle a storied rivalry against the Crusaders.
Three Kiwi sides have tried to beat the Brumbies over the past three weeks. Three have failed. The most telling aspect is the Chiefs were dethroned on their home turf.
"It's very rare that Aussie teams win over there, so for us to get the win over there just proves what kind of a team we are," Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio said.
The Brumbies and Canberra Stadium staff have slashed prices on parking [$5], pies and hot chips [$3.50] down to their 2004 costs to celebrate the club's iconic grand final win over the Crusaders.
Now Dan McKellar's squad has the diehards daring to dream like it's 2004 - so they want fans back in the stands.
"We've been talking about it for a while, haven't we? As a team and as a group, the players can't have really done any more than what they've done," McKellar said.
"It's up to the community now to seriously get behind the team. I'll be honest, I'll be pretty disappointed if they don't on Friday night, regardless if there's a few showers around. Who cares? Just get out there and support your team."
A 2020 Super Rugby AU title was significant, but a championship in a united competition would be even bigger for a club walking a financial tightrope.
The Brumbies don't just want support, they need it. Chief executive Phil Thomson admits the club is "projecting a fairly big loss" following funding reductions from Rugby Australia and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the club will fight to survive, because that's what the Brumbies do.
Advertisement
It's what they did when a bunch of misfits and rejects came together 26 years ago. It's how they rose to the summit and became a Super Rugby powerhouse. It's what they did during the down years when finals were few and far between.
It's what they'll do on Friday night as they chase their biggest scalp of the year.
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 13
Friday: ACT Brumbies v Canterbury Crusaders at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Rod Iona, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Rory Scott, 22. Ryan Lonergan, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.