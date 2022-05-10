The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Advocates urge ACT government funding for sexual assault reforms

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Rape Crisis Centre chief executive Chrystina Stanford and ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates are part of a group who have called on the territory government to fund sexual assault response and prevention reforms. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A group of advocates for victim-survivors of sexual assault and service providers have banded together to call on the ACT government to fund sexual assault prevention and reform measures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.