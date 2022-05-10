The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra Innovation Network names three top ideas for transforming city

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian National University graduate Kaitlin Hatherley has been awarded $5000 to help get her plan to green the tram lines off the ground. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A pitch for plants on Canberra tramlines was given a green light from innovators this week, one of three winning ideas for transforming the capital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.