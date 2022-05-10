The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

Liberal Senator Zed Seselja pledges $4.5m for Canberra's Home of Football

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
May 10 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Senator Zed Seselja. Picture: James Croucher

Football continues to play into the tight ACT Senate race.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.