Wedding planning: what to do (and not do) before your big day

You've set the date, so when should you start preening? Rhiannon Paige, hair and make-up artist at mobile massage, beauty and wellness platform Blys, shares her advice.
When should you start beauty preparations?
I recommend brides book a hair and make-up trial at least two weeks before their special day. This way you know what your hair and make-up will look like, meaning no surprises and a chance to discuss any special product requirements with the artist.
Top five areas to focus on?
Facials, lashes and brows will help your make-up sit better and look more natural, a spray tan will give you a beautiful colour and glow on the day, and fresh nails will bring the whole look together.
Does this differ for brides (and grooms)-to-be?
Beauty services should always be personalised to the bride or bridal party. For hair and make-up, if you have a few different styles in mind, I always recommend booking a trial to perfect the look you're going for. If you're more of a low maintenance bride or on a strict budget, you can always book your wedding day hair and make-up for the day - just make sure you have some inspiration photos to share with your hair and make-up artist or beautician.
When it comes to skin, if you are allergic to products or have skin sensitivities you can work with your beautician to create a skincare plan to get your skin feeling its best before your wedding day.
Spray tans have options for depth of colour, duration of processing time, so depending on the look you're after, you can personalise the look for your event. I would recommend a test run in the months leading up.
Anything you shouldn't try for the first time before your big day?
For most beauty services I recommend booking them several days or even a couple of weeks before your wedding rather than one-two days before. to ensure you don't have any reactions to products used. Particularly with hair removal, facial or tinting services, as tints can be a little dark when fresh and facials and hair removal can result in skin reactions that could affect your final look.
Hair and make-up can be done as a trial run and/or on the day without any issues.
