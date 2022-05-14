Wedding planning: what to do (and not do) before your big day

Beauty services should always be personalised to the bride or bridal party. For hair and make-up, if you have a few different styles in mind, I always recommend booking a trial to perfect the look you're going for. If you're more of a low maintenance bride or on a strict budget, you can always book your wedding day hair and make-up for the day - just make sure you have some inspiration photos to share with your hair and make-up artist or beautician.