The Canberra Times
Opinion

Teal independents real winners of Scott Morrison-Anthony Albanese debate on Nine

By Crispin Hull
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison during the leaders' debate on Sunday night. Picture: Getty Images

Never in the field of Australian political conflict has so much been said about so little by so few. Apologies to Churchill, but that about sums up the election campaign so far.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.